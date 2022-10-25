Main content

Sunak starts work as British PM

He said he will 'fix mistakes' made by his predecessor in first speech to the nation.

He said he will 'fix the mistakes' made by his predecessor in his first speech to the nation. Also: Israeli security forces have killed six Palestinians, including several militants, in a raid in the occupied West Bank, and, Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant previews Barbara Streisand's new album.

