Britain appoints first Indian origin PM
Rishi Sunak warns of profound economic challenges ahead and promises unity.
Rishi Sunak warns of profound economic challenges ahead and promises to serve with integrity and humility. Also: The US Justice Department has charged thirteen Chinese nationals with attempting to steal technology, harassing dissidents and interfering in the prosecution of a telecoms firm, and, hundreds of millions around the world celebrate Diwali.
