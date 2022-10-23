Main content

Zelensky says Russia 'will not break us'

Ukrainian president denounces attacks on infrastructure that left many without power

The Ukrainian president denounces attacks on key infrastructure that left more than a million without power. Also, the two men expected to be front-runners in the race to become Britain's new prime minister -- Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak -- hold face-to-face talks, and China's President Xi prepares to be given an unprecedented third term in office.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends