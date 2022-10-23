Main content
Zelensky says Russia 'will not break us'
Ukrainian president denounces attacks on infrastructure that left many without power
The Ukrainian president denounces attacks on key infrastructure that left more than a million without power. Also, the two men expected to be front-runners in the race to become Britain's new prime minister -- Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak -- hold face-to-face talks, and China's President Xi prepares to be given an unprecedented third term in office.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends