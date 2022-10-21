Main content

Pakistan's election commission bars Imran Khan from office

Imran Khan is accused of not declaring details of presents from foreign dignitaries, and proceeds from their alleged sale.

The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies the former prime minister, Imran Khan, from holding public office for unlawfully selling state gifts. Also: President Zelensky of Ukraine accuses Russia of planting mines at a dam near the city of Kherson. And how Italians feel about comparisons between the UK and Italy, when it comes to political instability.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

