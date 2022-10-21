Main content

Process begins to elect new British PM

Candidates need to have the backing of at least 100 MPs.

The resignation of Liz Truss after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history. Also: Ukrainians are being told to prepare for blackouts as Russia increases its attacks on energy plants, and a survey says millions of Chinese people over 60 are planning to go back to work.

