British minister resigns in day of chaos at Westminster

Suella Braverman resigned as Home Secretary and in a letter she criticised the Prime Minister Liz Truss. Also: heightened security measures come into force in Russia as president Putin tries to tighten his control, and could viruses locked away in glaciers pose a threat to wildlife and humans?

