Main content

Ukraine: Zelensky says nearly a third of power stations destroyed

Ukraine's Civil Defence Service says over a thousand towns and villages without power. Also: teachers and transport workers across France join strike action that's already affected fuel supplies, and the saga of an ancient Japanese toilet accidentally destroyed in a freak accident!

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends