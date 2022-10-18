Main content
Ukraine: Zelensky says nearly a third of power stations destroyed
Ukraine's Civil Defence Service says over a thousand towns and villages without power. Also: teachers and transport workers across France join strike action that's already affected fuel supplies, and the saga of an ancient Japanese toilet accidentally destroyed in a freak accident!
