"Big" fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison

The authorities said the blaze broke out as a result of "unrest" inside the jail

The authorities said the blaze had broken out as a result of "unrest" inside the jail but was now under control. Also; Uganda imposes restrictions on movement in two districts affected by a worsening Ebola outbreak, and, after saying he will, Elon Musk now says he won't charge for usage of his Starlink services that are crucial to Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

