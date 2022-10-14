Main content

Continuing protests in Iran four weeks after death

22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, Jackie Leonard, with help from the BBC Persian service, explores the history of women's rights in Iran. And with the protests showing no signs of ending, BBC Monitoring tells us how to verify footage of the demonstrations. We also hear a first-hand account of what it's like to be detained by the morality police, plus Iranians' hopes for the future.

29 days left to listen

34 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends