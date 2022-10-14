22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, Jackie Leonard, with help from the BBC Persian service, explores the history of women's rights in Iran. And with the protests showing no signs of ending, BBC Monitoring tells us how to verify footage of the demonstrations. We also hear a first-hand account of what it's like to be detained by the morality police, plus Iranians' hopes for the future.

Show less