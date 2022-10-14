Main content
Continuing protests in Iran four weeks after death
22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police.
22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, Jackie Leonard, with help from the BBC Persian service, explores the history of women's rights in Iran. And with the protests showing no signs of ending, BBC Monitoring tells us how to verify footage of the demonstrations. We also hear a first-hand account of what it's like to be detained by the morality police, plus Iranians' hopes for the future.
