Western allies pledge further military support for Ukraine

At least 11 people died in Russian cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Also: Industrial plants in Iran have been hit by strikes as hundreds of workers are reported to have shown their support for nationwide protests, and after more than 300 years without a leader, a Scottish clan chooses a new chieftan!

