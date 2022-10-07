Main content

Russia "preparing society" for possible nuclear option says Volodymyr Zelensky

The Ukrainian President made the comments in an interview with the BBC

The Ukrainian President made the comments in an interview with the BBC and called for pre-emptive sanctions against Russia. Also; the New York mayor declares an emergency, after thousands of asylum seekers were bussed in from Republican states, and, celebrating 60 years of the world's most famous spy on the big screen - Bond - James Bond!

