Main content

Special episode: Indigenous peoples

We hear from Indigenous listeners around the world as we mark US Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

We hear from our Indigenous and tribal listeners around the world, as we mark US Indigenous Peoples’ Day. We also meet an Amazon tribe defending their land from illegal loggers; a Maori singer who makes pop music in his traditional language; Native American chefs bringing cultural foods to the restaurant scene; and more.

11 months left to listen

35 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends