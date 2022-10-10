Main content
Special episode: Indigenous peoples
We hear from our Indigenous and tribal listeners around the world, as we mark US Indigenous Peoples’ Day. We also meet an Amazon tribe defending their land from illegal loggers; a Maori singer who makes pop music in his traditional language; Native American chefs bringing cultural foods to the restaurant scene; and more.
