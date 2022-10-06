Main content

Biden frustrated as OPEC cuts oil production

He said it was short-sighted and showed the oil cartel was aligned with Russia

The US President said it was short-sighted and showed the oil cartel was aligned with Russia. Also; President Putin signs a decree taking ownership of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and, the WHO issues an alert for medicines potentially linked to the death of dozens of children in the Gambia.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends