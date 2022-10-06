Main content
Biden frustrated as OPEC cuts oil production
He said it was short-sighted and showed the oil cartel was aligned with Russia
The US President said it was short-sighted and showed the oil cartel was aligned with Russia. Also; President Putin signs a decree taking ownership of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and, the WHO issues an alert for medicines potentially linked to the death of dozens of children in the Gambia.
