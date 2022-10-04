Main content

Ukraine makes more military gains

Russian-backed officials confirm Ukrainian troops have advanced along the Dnipro River.

Russian-backed officials have acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have made significant gains in the past two days in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine. Also: Iran's Supreme leader blames unrest on US and Israel; and Kim Kardashian is fined more than $1m for illegally promoting a cryptocurrency online.

