Main content
Brazil election: Bolsonaro and Lula in tight presidential race
Tens of millions voted Sunday to decide between the far-right current president Jair Bolsonaro and the left-wing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Also: Indonesia investigates one of the deadliest football stadium disasters in decades, and thousands of runners have taken part in the London marathon.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends