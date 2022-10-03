Main content

Brazil election: Bolsonaro and Lula in tight presidential race

Tens of millions voted Sunday to decide between the far-right current president Jair Bolsonaro and the left-wing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Also: Indonesia investigates one of the deadliest football stadium disasters in decades, and thousands of runners have taken part in the London marathon.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends