Russia to formally annex four areas of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday after self-styled referendums.

Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday after self-styled referendums. Also: Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm as it moves across Florida but it's still drenching the peninsula in rain, and the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has insisted that her government's controversial budget makes good economic sense despite the turmoil it's created in the financial markets.

