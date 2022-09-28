Main content
EU reacts to what it calls sabotage on two key gas pipelines
Both the European Union and NATO stress the need to protect critical infrastructure.
The EU and NATO stress the need to protect critical infrastructure after what they called acts of sabotage on two key gas pipelines. Also: Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category Four storm as it approaches the Florida coast, and the lyrics for David Bowie's song 'Starman' are auctioned for more than two hundred thousand dollars.
