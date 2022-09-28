Main content

EU reacts to what it calls sabotage on two key gas pipelines

Both the European Union and NATO stress the need to protect critical infrastructure.

The EU and NATO stress the need to protect critical infrastructure after what they called acts of sabotage on two key gas pipelines. Also: Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category Four storm as it approaches the Florida coast, and the lyrics for David Bowie's song 'Starman' are auctioned for more than two hundred thousand dollars.

28 days left to listen

26 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends