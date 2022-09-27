Main content

Suspected sabotage of Russian-controlled pipeline

Baltic states say gas leaks appear to have been caused deliberately

Baltic states say gas leaks appear to have been caused deliberately, and were probably linked to the war in Ukraine. Also; far-right militia leaders are going on trial in the United States, accused of plotting to block the peaceful transfer of power, and the Colombian popstar, Shakira, is ordered to go on trial for allegedly not paying millions in taxes.

28 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends