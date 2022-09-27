Main content
Suspected sabotage of Russian-controlled pipeline
Baltic states say gas leaks appear to have been caused deliberately
Baltic states say gas leaks appear to have been caused deliberately, and were probably linked to the war in Ukraine. Also; far-right militia leaders are going on trial in the United States, accused of plotting to block the peaceful transfer of power, and the Colombian popstar, Shakira, is ordered to go on trial for allegedly not paying millions in taxes.
