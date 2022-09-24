Main content

Hundreds arrested at anti-war protests in Russia since President Putin called up reservists to fight in Ukraine

There've been a series of protests in Russia since President Putin announced that three hundred thousand reservists would be sent to fight in Ukraine. Also: scores killed during clashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and storm Ian delays launch of Nasa's moon rocket.

