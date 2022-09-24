Main content

International condemnation over sham referendums in occupied Ukraine

Ukrainians have reported armed soldiers going door-to-door in occupied parts of the country to collect votes for self-styled "referendums" on joining Russia. Also: the pound plunges after mini-budget in the UK, and the tennis star Roger Federer plays his last professional match.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

