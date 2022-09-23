Main content

Moscow staging referendums in four occupied areas of Ukraine

They're being seen in the West as an attempt to legitimise Russian annexation. Also researchers say a new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to destroy harmful cells is showing promise, and the awarding-winning author Hilary Mantel -- whose novels brought to life the political intrigues of Tudor England -- has died at the age of seventy.

