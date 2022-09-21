Main content
Mr Putin warns he's prepared to use all means including nuclear weapons to defend territories. Ukraine says the order shows the invasion is not going to plan. Western leaders say it marks another escalation. Also: protests continue in Iran over the death of a young woman after being arrested, and Roger Federer on his retirement from tennis.
