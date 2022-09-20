Main content
Russia accelerates annexation plans in occupied Ukraine
Referendums are to be held in multiple regions.
Referendums on joining Russia are to be held in Luhansk and Donetsk. Two other regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, have indicated they will take similar steps. Also: Pakistan health officials warn of an increase in waterborne diseases following floods, the UN General Assembly gets underway in New York, and the sounds of meteorites striking Mars are recorded for the first time.
