The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

World leaders, royal dignitaries and members of the public attended the service at Westminster Abbey in London.

World leaders, royal dignitaries and members of the public attended the service at Westminster Abbey in London. It was the biggest single gathering of global statesmen and women in living memory. In his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, praised the Queen for leading a life of loving service.

