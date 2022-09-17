Main content

Mass exhumations at Ukraine forest graves site

France says the perpetrators of atrocities must be held to account.

Western leaders have condemned Russia after the discovery of hundreds of bodies near Izyum in north-eastern Ukraine. Also: Putin says Ukraine counter-offensive won't change Russia's plans, and King Charles III leads a silent vigil as Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in state in Westminster Hall in London.

