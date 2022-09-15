Main content

'We will come' Zelensky warns Russians

Ukraine's president vows to liberate more territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to liberate more Ukrainian territory, and says plans are in place. Also, queues of mourners have stretched more than four kilometres as thousands pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth who is lying in state in Westminster Hall, and - could Ecuador be disqualified from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar?

