Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace
Her Majesty will lie in state for four days. Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects. Also: the EU Commission president declares support for Europeans struggling with energy bills, and President Zelensky has visited Izyum, a key city retaken in Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive.
