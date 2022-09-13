Main content

Ukraine claims fresh territorial gains against Russians

President Zelensky says forces have retaken 6,000 square kilometres so far this month.

President Zelensky says forces have recaptured nearly 6,000 square kilometres since their September offensive began. Also, a warning from the UN that Afghan women and girls have faced staggering repression since the Taliban seized power, and, with votes still being counted, we hear about the rise of the far-right Sweden Democrats in the recent election.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends