Main content
Ukraine claims fresh territorial gains against Russians
President Zelensky says forces have retaken 6,000 square kilometres so far this month.
President Zelensky says forces have recaptured nearly 6,000 square kilometres since their September offensive began. Also, a warning from the UN that Afghan women and girls have faced staggering repression since the Taliban seized power, and, with votes still being counted, we hear about the rise of the far-right Sweden Democrats in the recent election.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends