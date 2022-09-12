Main content

Russians 'outnumbered eight to one’ in Ukraine counter-attack

Russia's top occupation official says Ukraine has regained more northern villages.

Russia's top occupation official says Ukraine has regained more northern villages. Also, King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh to lead a procession behind the Queen's coffin, and officials say more villages in southern Pakistan could be flooded due to the country's largest fresh water lake overflowing.

