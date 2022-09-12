Main content
Russian attacks cause blackouts in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine's President says they were in retaliation for recent gains made by his forces
Ukraine's President says they were in retaliation for the recent big gains made by his forces in the northeast. Also, The right wing opposition in Sweden is running neck and neck with the centre-left governing coalition as votes are counted in the election, and, why nooses have been hanging from trees in the Iranian capital as a sign of protest.
