The death of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 96.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 96. The Queen had served as head of state for more than 70 years. She was the longest-reigning still-serving monarch in the world and was head of state of the UK and 14 other countries. Her son, King Charles III, said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

