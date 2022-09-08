Main content

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision after doctors express their concern

Buckingham Palace says the 96 year old monarch "remains comfortable". Prince Charles and Princess Anne are with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Also, defence ministers and military officials meet in Germany to discuss support for Ukraine and, the UN warns that decades of progress around the world is now in reverse.

