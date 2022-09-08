Main content
Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision after doctors express their concern
Buckingham Palace says the 96 year old monarch "remains comfortable".
Buckingham Palace says the 96 year old monarch "remains comfortable". Prince Charles and Princess Anne are with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Also, defence ministers and military officials meet in Germany to discuss support for Ukraine and, the UN warns that decades of progress around the world is now in reverse.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends