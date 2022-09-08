Main content
Live special episode: Cost of living
The global price crisis. Our first ever “live audience show” – recorded in Malaysia. Listeners ask questions and share their experiences about spiralling costs.
The global price crisis. Our first ever “live audience show” – recorded in Malaysia. Listeners around the world and in the audience in Kuala Lumpur share their experiences and ask questions about spiralling costs and what can be done. Hear from our panel of BBC correspondents. What are the implications of the increases in food and fuel prices? How are governments and communities responding - and what does the future look like?
Image credit
A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 2, 2020 (Credit: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo)
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends