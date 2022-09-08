Main content

Live special episode: Cost of living

The global price crisis. Our first ever “live audience show” – recorded in Malaysia. Listeners ask questions and share their experiences about spiralling costs.

The global price crisis. Our first ever “live audience show” – recorded in Malaysia. Listeners around the world and in the audience in Kuala Lumpur share their experiences and ask questions about spiralling costs and what can be done. Hear from our panel of BBC correspondents. What are the implications of the increases in food and fuel prices? How are governments and communities responding - and what does the future look like?

11 months left to listen

26 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Image credit

A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 2, 2020 (Credit: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo)

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends