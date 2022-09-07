Main content
Calls for demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UN inspectors are recommending a security zone should be set up immediately to shield the facility from fighting. Also, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss sets out her key priorities as she takes over from Boris Johnson, and, the extraordinary story of Tico the country hopping manatee.
