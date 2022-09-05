Main content

Voting ends in Chilean constitutional referendum



If approved, it will replace the current text imposed by the military dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1980. Also, the military leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso join forces to drive jihadists from their countries, and, why rocketing energy bills have threatened the lighting of the iconic Blackpool illuminations.

