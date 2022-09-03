Main content
IAEA voices concern over state of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The head of the IAEA has said the physical integrity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has been violated several times as a result of military activity. Also: Russia to keep key gas pipeline to European Union closed, and what have been the most popular soundtracks streamed this summer?
