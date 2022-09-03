Main content

IAEA voices concern over state of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The head of the IAEA has said the physical integrity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has been violated several times as a result of military activity. Also: Russia to keep key gas pipeline to European Union closed, and what have been the most popular soundtracks streamed this summer?

29 days left to listen

25 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends