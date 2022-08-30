Moqtada al-Sadr tells his supporters to stand down after more than 20 die in Baghdad.

Moqtada al-Sadr tells his supporters to stand down, after more than 20 people die during clashes in Baghdad. Also, the United Nations says flood-ravaged Pakistan is a climate crisis hotspot. And an Australian man, Chris Dawson, who was featured in a hit podcast about his wife's disappearance, is found guilty of murder.