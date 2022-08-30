Main content

Iraqi cleric calls off protests after deadly violence

Moqtada al-Sadr tells his supporters to stand down after more than 20 die in Baghdad.

Moqtada al-Sadr tells his supporters to stand down, after more than 20 people die during clashes in Baghdad. Also, the United Nations says flood-ravaged Pakistan is a climate crisis hotspot. And an Australian man, Chris Dawson, who was featured in a hit podcast about his wife's disappearance, is found guilty of murder.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends