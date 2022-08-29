Main content

Violence erupts in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Supporters of an influential cleric stormed government buildings.

Supporters of the influential cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, stormed Iraqi government buildings, after he announced he was withdrawing from politics. Also: Ukraine has begun a counter-offensive in the south of the country, where it's trying to drive Russian forces from the city of Kherson. We hear from a resident. And 50 years on - a guilty footballer settles the score.

