Pakistan's foreign minister describes the current floods as a catastrophe

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the devastation was on a scale he had never seen before.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the devastation was on a scale he had never seen before, with tens of millions of people displaced and more destruction likely to come. Also: Angola lays to rest the leader who ended the civil war; and Europe's biggest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival, returns to London.

