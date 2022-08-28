Main content
Pakistan's foreign minister describes the current floods as a catastrophe
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the devastation was on a scale he had never seen before.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the devastation was on a scale he had never seen before, with tens of millions of people displaced and more destruction likely to come. Also: Angola lays to rest the leader who ended the civil war; and Europe's biggest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival, returns to London.
