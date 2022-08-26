Main content
Historic rains hit Pakistan
More than 33 million people are affected.
More than 33 million people are affected as the country calls for additional international aid. Also: Russia plans to increase its armed forces, women in Iran are allowed to attend a national football league match for the first time in more than forty years, and could printed replicas help return artefacts to their country of origin?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends