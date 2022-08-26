Main content

Historic rains hit Pakistan

More than 33 million people are affected.

More than 33 million people are affected as the country calls for additional international aid. Also: Russia plans to increase its armed forces, women in Iran are allowed to attend a national football league match for the first time in more than forty years, and could printed replicas help return artefacts to their country of origin?

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends