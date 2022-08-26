Main content

US judge orders release of Trump search court papers

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

A redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the warrant to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month will be released on Friday. Also: the IAEA says crucial electricity supplies have been restored to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, and should the lyrics of Taylor Swift be studied alongside Shakespeare and Chaucer?

