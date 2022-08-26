Main content
US judge orders release of Trump search court papers
Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
A redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the warrant to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month will be released on Friday. Also: the IAEA says crucial electricity supplies have been restored to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, and should the lyrics of Taylor Swift be studied alongside Shakespeare and Chaucer?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends