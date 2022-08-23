Main content

Kyiv bans public events after warnings of Russian attacks

US State Department says civilian infrastructure and government buildings could be targeted. Also: the former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, begins a prison sentence after his final appeal failed, and a large part of the damaged grain silos in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, collapses.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends