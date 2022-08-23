Main content
Kyiv bans public events after warnings of Russian attacks
US State Department says civilian infrastructure and government buildings could be targeted. Also: the former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, begins a prison sentence after his final appeal failed, and a large part of the damaged grain silos in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, collapses.
