Ukraine strongly denies killing the daughter of Putin's ally

The US has said that it condemns the intentional targeting of civilians.

Russia's FSB security service claims a Ukrainian agent was responsible for the attack that killed Darya Dugina -- the daughter of one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Aleksandr Dugin. Also: UK agencies accused of tip-off that lead to torture, and new research shows that brain stimulation boosts memory for a month.

