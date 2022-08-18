Main content

UN chief in Ukraine amid nuclear plant alarm

Ukraine president calls for UN to ensure security of Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Ukraine president calls for UN to ensure security of Zaporizhzhia power plant which is occupied by Russian forces. Also: Israel closes the offices of several top Palestinian human rights organisations saying they're linked to terrorist groups, and why the authorities in Japan want young people in the country to drink more sake, whisky, beer and wine - indeed any alcoholic drink they fancy.

