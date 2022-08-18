Main content
'Many casualties feared' in Kabul mosque blast
A local hospital says children are among those injured in the Afghan capital.
A local hospital says children are among those injured in the Afghan capital. Also: the scandal engulfing the Greek government - after the phones of journalists and activists were accessed by spyware, and NASA prepares to launch its new rocket - in the hope that one day Man - or Woman - will return to the moon.
