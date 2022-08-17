Liz Cheney says she will do whatever it takes to prevent Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Trump's most vocal Republican critic, Liz Cheney, says she will do whatever it takes to prevent Donald Trump returning to the White House after being ousted in the Wyoming primary by a Trump endorsed candidate. Also: Australia's former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison defends taking on five extra portfolios during the coronavirus pandemic, and why Jews are leaving Russia for Israel.