Kenya's opposition leader rejects presidential election result

Raila Odinga says the figures are "null and void" after narrowly losing to William Ruto.

Raila Odinga says the figures are "null and void" after narrowly losing to William Ruto. Four electoral commissioners say there were significant flaws in the vote tallying process. Also: Russia's Defence Ministry admits that an ammunition depot in Crimea has been damaged by sabotage, and the smoky mouse in Australia - and efforts to protect dozens of threatened species from extinction.

