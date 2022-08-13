Main content

Man charged with attempted murder of Rushdie

Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty during an appearance in court in New York state.

Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty during an appearance in court in New York state. Also; a warning from Ukraine's President Zelensky over the nuclear plant occupied by Russia's invading forces, and, a British family's fight to get their schizophrenic son returned from Jamaica having been deported by the government who say he is a convicted criminal.

