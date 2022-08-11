Main content
Trump pleads the 5th in tax fraud case
The former US President declines answering questions as part of a New York investigation. Also: A nationwide curfew is imposed in Sierra Leone following deadly clashes between police and protesters, and, from the brink of extinction -- why the only giant flightless parrot in the world is making a comeback in New Zealand.
