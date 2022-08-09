Main content

Donald Trump says FBI agents have broken into a safe during a raid on his Florida home

He described the raid as an attempt by opponents to prevent him running for president again. Also: The UN accuses the army in Myanmar of committing crimes against humanity following last year's coup, and the Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies, aged 84.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

