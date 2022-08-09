Main content
Donald Trump says FBI agents have broken into a safe during a raid on his Florida home
He described the raid as an attempt by opponents to prevent him running for president again. Also: The UN accuses the army in Myanmar of committing crimes against humanity following last year's coup, and the Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies, aged 84.
